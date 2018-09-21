Maidenhead Heritage Centre celebrates Vanwall history

An exhibition at Maidenhead Heritage Centre is celebrating 60 years since a business based in Maidenhead won a prestigious racing car manufacturers championship.

It all started with Tony Vandervell’s ‘Thin Wall’ bearings that were licensed from a company in America and made in a large factory in Cox Green which employed about 1,400 people from 1949.

The substantial success of the light and simple to fit parts enabled motorsports fan Vandervell to ‘follow his desire to make Britain number one in racing’.

He wanted to give the Italian manufacturers a run for their money and produce a car that would rival their ‘red’ motors – with which no other country could compete.

In 1954 Vandervell started to engineer a team and a car and in 1957 came success.

The British racing green ‘Vanwall Special’ was the first British car to win a British Grand Prix by two British drivers. The circuit was Aintree and the drivers were Tony Brooks and Bray’s Stirling Moss.

In 1958 Vandervell realised his dream when Vanwall won The World Championship for Grand Prix Racing Car Manufacturers.

To find out more about the Vandervell factory (today the site of the Vanwall Business Park) and the Vanwall cars the exhibition is open until Saturday, October 13.