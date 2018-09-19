Councillor fears proposed Broadway car park demolition could cause 'monumental chaos'

The potential demolition of Maidenhead’s Broadway car park could cause ‘monumental chaos’, a councillor has warned.

Plans are in place to knock down the multi-storey building, also known as the Nicholsons car park, in January 2020 and replace it with a new car park of 1,333 spaces.

But the project could clash with the construction of The Landing development which, if approved by councillors, could see 519 new homes built on land cornered by Queen Street, King Street and Broadway.

Speaking at a meeting of the borough’s highways, transport and environment overview and scrutiny panel, Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said: “I’m just a bit concerned that we’re going to be knocking down, with dust everywhere, and I’m not even talking about the car park yet, I’m talking about everything else. This is going to be monumental chaos, really monumental.

“Where are parents going to park their cars when this is demolished, if there’s anything in the town left to go to?”

The meeting heard from Barbara Richardson, managing director of RBWM Property Company Ltd, which develops and manages the council’s property portfolio.

She admitted that the potential demolition could clash with phase one of The Landing development but said the council was working hard to reduce the impact on the town centre.

Plans include building a new 500-space car park at Vicus Way, off Stafferton Way, before Broadway car park is demolished.

Land designated for phase two of The Landing project could also be used as a temporary car park, she added.

Councillors will need to increase the project’s budget from £8,150,000 to £35,313,163 if the car park redevelopment is to go ahead.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “Getting 600 new parking spaces in the middle of the town is going to be truly transformational and it’s not just an investment in money and time, it’s an investment in the patience of residents and retailers. But the end result is going to be fantastic.”

A public exhibition on the Broadway car park proposals will be held in Unit 43 of Nicholsons Shopping Centre on Friday from 11am to 7pm, and the following day from 10am to 4pm.

The council has also released CGI images of what the new car park could look like.