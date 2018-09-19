Prime Minister opens Margaret's Bridge over The Cut

The Prime Minister opened a new bridge over The Cut named after a rambler and campaigner based in the area.

Theresa May was on hand to open Margaret’s Bridge on Monday, which crosses the water and enables easier access to Braywick Park and Oldfield School from Braywick Road.

The bridge is named after Margaret Bowdery MBE, a countryside campaigner and Maidenhead resident who dedicated her life to improving footpaths in the area, who died in 2016.

She was the founder of East Berkshire Ramblers, and campaigned to improve and maintain countryside access to the borough.

Margaret’s bridge was assembled off-site and hoisted onto concrete supports either side of The Cut.

It links into the Green Way footpath that runs from Cookham, through the countryside north of Maidenhead and down to Bray.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, was at the opening ceremony.

She said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to honour the memory of Margaret Bowdery and pay this small tribute to all her tireless work, to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the wonderful countryside on our doorstep.

