Japanese official takes lessons from community-owned Craufurd Arms

A popular pub has attracted attention from overseas following a successful first year since it was bought by a community group.

The Craufurd Arms, in Gringer Hill, welcomed Yoshihiro Imai, director general of the regional revitalisation bureau in the Hyogo Prefectural Government in Japan, on Friday, September 14.

Mr Imai wrote to Mark Newcombe, the chairman of the Craufurd Arms Society, in August to say that he was researching ‘institutional arrangements for social investment and citizen empowerment in the UK’.

The Craufurd was taken over by the community last year after the Wellington Pub Company put it on sale.

Fearing it could be sold to a developer and turned into housing, customers, residents and benefactors joined together to purchase it and run it as a community company.

They did so by offering shares in an online crowdfunder.

Mr Imai told Mark: “The story of the Craufurd Arms is very interesting for me because there is an increase in the number of closed local shops and community hubs in Japan.

“I am very keen to know not only your management and governance but also how to involve people in the process through community shares and other measures.”

He found the Craufurd through its fundraiser and on the Community Shares Unit, a website which lists opportunities to invest in community enterprises, and added that ‘there is an increase in the number of closed local shops and community hubs in Japan’.

Mr Imai went through a questionnaire with Mark when he stopped by the pub.

“He loved it. I got him on the IPA and the Knight of the Garter,” Mark said.

“(The Craufurd) is a shining example of how the local community can get together and actually save a community centre.”

Mark presented Mr Imai with a black Craufurd polo shirt. The Japanese official has pledged to send a picture of himself wearing it.