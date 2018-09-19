In pictures: Maidenhead Town Show 2018

The Maidenhead Town Show ‘brought the community together’ on Saturday.

The event, organised by Craft Coop and held around the town hall, amphitheatre and library, saw crafts aplenty, horticulture, baked goods, performers and an amateur dog show.

The sun was also a contributing factor in making the show ‘even better than last year’, enticing people out for one of the last events of the summer.

PR director Emma Simmonds said: “People had smiles on their faces all day long. There were many people enjoying the performances and the craft market, and quite a number of really impressive entries in the competitions.

“I think it was an even better event than last year, and we're hoping that next year will be even more amazing.”

Deborah Jones, one of Craft Coop’s directors, said: “It was a really lovely event. We put out a survey to people who came along and they are saying it brought the community together.

“It was a lovely show, we were really pleased.”

The show was an opportunity for people in Maidenhead to showcase their artistic and creative flair and Deborah was not surprised by what she saw.

“It is always an amazing show and it just shows how much creativity there is in town” she said. “It is really nice to celebrate it.”

Deborah said that some of the entries submitted were so accomplished that they would be right at home in the Craft Coop shop itself.

She said: “One lady [Lucy Khennoche] bought in needle felting and it was amazing, really, really talented people, it was really extraordinary.”

Lucy won ‘best in show’ in the craft group for her creations.

The show next year is scheduled for Saturday, September 14. Anyone who would like to be involved in planning of the event can email info@craftcoop.co.uk