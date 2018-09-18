Professional artists open up their Maidenhead and Cookham studios for arts trail

Professional artists gave the public the chance to see them in their natural environment during a 'quirky' arts trail.

The Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail provided the public with 16 different venues to visit, each housing different artists based across the borough.

With each of the studios within five miles of each other, the visitors got to walk or cycle their way to each along a dedicated ‘trail’ on Saturday and Sunday.

Trail organiser Kirsty Brook said: “There was a nice sense of people feeling like it was an interesting, quirky thing to do that they hadn’t done before.

“People were really interested in engaging in what we were showing.

“We got lots of visitors, the weather was very nice and we had quite a few sales.”

“Some people had never been to an open studio before and others had been to loads. Some were really surprised with what they saw.”

The event gave art enthusiasts the chance to go and visit artists in their studios, see how they work and ask them questions.

Now in its fifth year, many of the artists participating in the trail have done it before, meaning that the visitors got to see how their work had been changing over the last year.

Kirsty said: “It seems to be building each year and I think it's becoming something that people come to every year, they want to come back and see what’s been going on since they last visited.

“People came from all over, from Windsor, Marlow and even London, to see it."