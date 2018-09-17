'Bubble rush' raises cash for Thames Hospice

A colourful fundraiser has helped the essential care that Thames Hospice provides.

Its ‘bubble rush’ saw 610 people walk, skip or run around either a 2.5 or 5km route around the grounds of the Berkshire College of Agriculture on Saturday.

All the while they were barraged by high-powered foam cannons which shot out 30 cubic metres of bubbles.

Visitors over age 4, which included families and corporate groups, paid an entrance fee.

A total has not yet been worked out, but Alison Evans, the head of community and event fundraising at Thames Hospice, said: “It went fantastic. The weather was perfect for it.

“It’s to do something different, a fun family event.”

But the enjoyable morning had a serious cause underlying it. Alison said it was designed ‘to raise awareness of Thames Hospice, but also to encourage new supporters’.

Thames Hospice, which provides therapy, emotional support and end of life care to adults in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, costs £8million a year to run.

A total of 70 per cent of its income is generated by charitable donations.

Visit www.thameshospice.org.uk for more.