Stand Out for Autism receives £1000 from Louis Baylis Trust

Aspiring actors with autism could get the chance to perform at weekly drama classes thanks to a donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Stand Out for Autism received £1,000 from the Advertiser’s owner in its latest round of donations handed out in July.

The charity wants to use the money to provide a platform for adults with autism to improve their performing skills.

Charity founder Holly Clarke, of Bell Street, said: “There is definitely a need and definitely an interest and we’ve been trying to get it off the ground for over a year.

“It’s brilliant that the trust has supported us with the equipment that we have asked them for.”

The donation will help Stand Out for Autism pay for costumes, make-up, props, lighting and audio-visual equipment.

It is hoped weekly classes will culminate in an end-of-year production for the public to enjoy.

The charity is still seeking a venue to host its acting sessions and needs to find an extra £4,000 to cover the delivery of the scheme.

Holly added: “I think once we get up and going it would be lovely to showcase a production that I know people are desperate in that community to do.

“The aim is once we do an annual production to sell tickets to rejuvenate that.

“That will help us grow more money rather than going back every year for donations.”

Stand Out for Autism activities are open to people from across the Royal Borough and beyond.

Visit www.standoutforautism.com for details.