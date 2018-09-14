Concerns over Royal Borough residents survey

Concerns have been raised over the Royal Borough resident survey launched this month.

The council started its 2018 survey in an attempt to gauge people’s views on its services.

The survey will be conducted via phone calls to residents up until October 1.

However this policy has been met with criticism from some full-time workers.

Tony Perry, from Maidenhead, works as an improvement lead in an NHS Foundation Trust.

He say ‘a telephone alone is not enough’ and is demanding a more accurate representation of people’s views. He feels that the council should be thinking carefully about who they are choosing to participate and when they will be contacting them.

He said: “People need time to think about this. If you ring me out of the blue and I have just finished making dinner for the children, it is not going to be the first thing I think about, so we will get content that is not accurate.

“I work and am not at home, so if you try and ring my landline, I am not there. You are going to miss me and a lot of other people.”

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: “We always endeavour to ensure that our resident surveys are conducted using best practice guidance.

“In this case we are using an independent company with previous experience of undertaking such surveys to complete this important piece of work.

“As the survey is being conducted by a research company on our behalf, the Royal Borough has no say in which residents are or are not selected. They also ensure that the random sample is representative of the local population by using census data.

“Residents will be contacted by both landline and mobile, with multiple attempts for each number at different times of day, including evening and weekends.”