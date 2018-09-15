SITE INDEX

    • Nursery holds car wash for Alexander Devine

    Staff at Little Pioneers Nursery combined an open day with a charity car wash to raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service on Saturday.

    After spending the day sponging and chamoising the nursery team raised £50, which they have added to a collection they started in January last year.

    The Larchfield Road nursery was previously known as The Co-operative Childcare and, as part of The Midcounties Co-operative, there is an emphasis to ‘give back to the local community’.

    Deputy manager of the nursery Georgina Kilford said: “Every member of staff is entitled to 22 community hours.

    “But here at Maidenhead we always go above and beyond.”

    Since January last year the nursery has raised £2,116 through events including teddy bears’ picnics, summer fetes and a colour run at Windsor Racecourse.

