Nursery holds car wash for Alexander Devine

Staff at Little Pioneers Nursery combined an open day with a charity car wash to raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service on Saturday.

After spending the day sponging and chamoising the nursery team raised £50, which they have added to a collection they started in January last year.

The Larchfield Road nursery was previously known as The Co-operative Childcare and, as part of The Midcounties Co-operative, there is an emphasis to ‘give back to the local community’.

Deputy manager of the nursery Georgina Kilford said: “Every member of staff is entitled to 22 community hours.

“But here at Maidenhead we always go above and beyond.”

Since January last year the nursery has raised £2,116 through events including teddy bears’ picnics, summer fetes and a colour run at Windsor Racecourse.