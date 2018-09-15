SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 15
20 °C
Sun, 16
21 °C
Mon, 17
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Date and theme announced for Norden Farm Lantern Parade

    The long-awaited lantern parade returns to the town later this year.

    Norden Farm is once again lighting up the town centre for this year’s theme of ‘mythical creatures’ on Saturday, December 10 from 4.30pm.

    The event has a strong music influence with live performances from bands including the Bollywood Brass Band, which has played at Glastonbury Festival, and samba-style group Beatroots.

    Members of the community are being encouraged to get involved by creating their own lanterns at one of the workshops running throughout November and December at both Norden Farm and the town centre. Workshops cost £3.

    Tickets for the parade can be bought from the box office on 01628 788977.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved