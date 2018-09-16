Pets Corner: Benson and Petal at Maidenhead Cat Rescue

Benson and Petal are looking for a forever home together.

They’re 12-month-old cousins and have grown up together. Black and white Benson has always looked out for tortie Petal who is about four weeks younger than him.

They have not had a good start in life, Benson having suffered a hernia and Petal struggling to put on weight as a kitten.

You would not think it now to look at her fully grown and happy.

They are looking for a quiet home with no dogs or children.

Benson likes to be stroked, however Petal is more nervous, and she will need time to get to know you.

They would like access to an enclosed garden.

They are micro-chipped, neutered and all vaccinations are up to date.

If you are able to offer them a home, please give Maidenhead Cat Rescue a call on 01628 620909. A home visit will be undertaken prior to homing and an adoption fee charged.