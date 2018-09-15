Mum shaves hair to raise air ambulance funds

A charity head shave at the Moda Capelli hairdressers in Queen Street raised money for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

Helen Jackson faced the clippers on Wednesday, September 5 for the charity that helped save the life of her father, Ken, on a family holiday in Woolacombe.

Helen, 50, who lives in Castle Drive, Maidenhead, said: “He had heart failure while he was playing squash with my husband and he just collapsed on the court.

“Luckily there was a doctor in the hotel swimming pool and she came and started to do CPR.”

There was also a defibrilator at the hotel the family were staying at, which contributed to Ken’s survival.

When the air ambulance crew arrived they flew Ken to Royal Devon and Exeter hospital in just 15 minutes, a journey that would have taken an ambulance an hour down country roads.

Helen added: “I just wanted to draw attention to what they did. They gave Dad time to live which is something that was so against him at that point.”

Helen’s efforts have so far raised £1,006.