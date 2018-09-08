Families enjoy HockeyFest at Altwood School

A family-friendly hockey celebration was enjoyed at Altwood CE School on Saturday.

HockeyFest, an England Hockey initiative, aims to get families interested and involved in the sport.

It was held at the Altwood Road school by Maidenhead Hockey Club, and allowed participants to take part in a range of activities.

Club committee member Helen Todd said: “Events such as HockeyFest really help us to reach out the wider community and encourage more people into the sport.

“We had one family who had just relocated and were new to the area.

“They came along on Saturday and enjoyed the afternoon so much, both of their daughters signed up to join the club for the new season.”

The club’s fifth XI captain, Lindsey Lucas, said: “It was fantastic to see so many families, many who had never played hockey before come along and take part in the afternoon’s activities.

“We are a really sociable and welcoming club with opportunities for people of all levels – it really is a great way to keep fit, while meeting new people and making lifelong friends.”

Visit www.maidenheadhc.org.uk