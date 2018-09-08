SITE INDEX

    • Rotarians talk about polio vaccine work

    Rotarians visited Fredrick’s Hotel to speak about work to eradicate polio around the world at the August Soroptimist International meeting.

    Adrian and Veronica Stabbins, from the Rotary Club of Windsor and Eton, met members of the women’s organisation and spoke about Rotary International’s project to wipe out the disease in the few places where it still persists.

    They showed a film taken of their work in India, showing Adrian and Veronica putting drops of the polio vaccine onto the tongues of young children, before giving them each a small toy.

    The meeting took place on August 15.

