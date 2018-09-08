Maidenhead Boundary Walk to return next month

A historic walk around the old Maidenhead borough boundary is set to return next month.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Maidenhead and Maidenhead Bridge, Maidenhead Boundary Walk is based on the ancient custom of ‘beating the bounds’ and follows an approximately 13-mile course around the town.

It will take place on Sunday, October 7, starting from the Boulters Lock car park between 9am and 10.30am.

Participants can do the walk just for fun, or to help raise money for Rotary’s charitable work.

Entry is £3 per adult and 50p per child under 12.

Visit boundarywalk.org.uk to register.

A promotional stand will be in the Nicholsons Shopping Centre this Saturday to find out more about the walk.