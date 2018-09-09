Pets Corner: Beauty at CLAWS

As well as finding loving homes for cats and kittens, CLAWS also provides lifelong care for cats that cannot be rehomed because they are too old, unwell or traumatised.

Beauty is one such cat. At the age of 18 her world fell apart. Her beloved owner died so she was homeless. Fortunately CLAWS had a space so took her in.

It was then that we discovered that the ‘mole’ near her right eye was, in fact, a deep-seated ulcer.

She had major surgery which thankfully saved the sight of her eye only for it to be lost a few weeks later when a major infection could not be controlled.

She carries the herpes virus which attacks the eyes causing ulceration.

She requires daily medication to keep it in check.

Thanks to the skill of her veterinary team and the devotion of her carer she has retained the sight in her other eye.

Now in her 20th year she is a feisty character and in remarkably good health for her age.

If you would like to make a donation towards Beauty’s care and other cats just like her please ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.