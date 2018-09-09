Boyn Hill Garden in Bloom winner announced

11:00AM, Sunday 09 September 2018
The winner of the Boyn Hill ward garden in bloom has been announced as Brenda Ashby.
The Boyn Hill Road resident won the gold medal and the Royal Borough mayor, Cllr Paul Lion, visited her garden for a picture. The silver medal winner was Andres Martin-Riverd, of Grenfell Road.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
At least one police officer was hurt in a three-car collision in Maidenhead this morning (Sunday).
A teenage girl and two police officers suffered serious injuries this morning (Sunday) in a three-car collision.