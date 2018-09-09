SITE INDEX

    • Boyn Hill Garden in Bloom winner announced

    The winner of the Boyn Hill ward garden in bloom has been announced as Brenda Ashby.

    The Boyn Hill Road resident won the gold medal and the Royal Borough mayor, Cllr Paul Lion, visited her garden for a picture. The silver medal winner was Andres Martin-Riverd, of Grenfell Road.

