Church makes harvest festival request for tools for charity

Boyn Hill Baptist Church is asking for less traditional donations in preparation for this year’s harvest festival.

Instead of non-perishable food items the church is requesting that people donate tools, haberdashery and knitting items, along with ‘scholar packs’.

The church is accepting donations on behalf of Tools with a Mission, ‘a Christian charity sending tools across the world’.

Church secretary Rachel Barnes said: “We usually collect food and sometimes flowers for people in need but we felt we wanted something different this year.

“It was a great opportunity to help people a little further afield.”

Any items collected are refurbished and sorted into trade kits for different professions including plumbers, electricians and mechanics.

The scholar packs are for schoolchildren that don’t have any basic stationery materials, and sewing and knitting items provide a means of income for families through to entire communities.

Countries that receive the various kits include Tanzania, Uganda and The Gambia. When the items are restored they are sent to people across the world and used for ‘livelihood creation’ and ultimately to transform their communities.

The Rev Amanda Redwood said: “When we heard that Tools with a Mission take unwanted tools, send them to poor communities around the world, enabling people to start micro-businesses, provide for their families and give dignity we wanted to be involved.

“We hope that Maidenhead will join us in supporting this great initiative.”

Any items suitable for collection can be dropped off at the church every Friday from tomorrow (September 7) to Septem-ber 28, from 6-8pm and also on Saturday, Septem-ber 29 from 10am-4pm.

To find out more about Tools with a Mission visit www.twam.uk and select the ‘what we do’ tab.