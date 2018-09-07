Photographer launches first exhibition at Saints Cafe

A photographer has her first exhibition on display at Saints Cafe.

Emma Sheppard, who lives in Woodley and freelances for the Advertiser, has 10 of her favourite photographs featured in the cafe in St Mark’s Road, which she has taken over a period of about five years.

The 23-year-old, who has worked with the Advertiser for about two years, capturing photos of everything from the Queen to beer barrel rolling, was at the cafe to launch the exhibition on Wednesday, August 29.

She said: “Photography takes me to all different places and you get to meet so many different people.

“Some of these pictures have been taken while I’ve been on a job for the paper, I just see them out and around. I really like the one I took in ‘smelly alley’ in Reading, I took it when I was in sixth form.

“I remember sitting on the floor of the alley late at night just trying to get all the lighting right.”

All the prints in the exhibition are available for purchase for £25, or £35 framed.

To see all of Emma’s work, visit emmasheppardphotography.com