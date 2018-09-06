Hindu Society defends choice of site for centre at Boulters Lock

Arguments over whether a Hindu community centre should be built near a tourist hotspot in Maidenhead were aired yesterday (Wednesday).

The Hindu Society of Maidenhead has appealed the council’s decision to refuse permission last year for it to build on land next to the Boulters Lock car park in Lower Cookham Road.

Its decision, which was based on councillors deciding there was insufficient parking and that the society had not shown how harm to animals would be avoided, came after nearby residents organised to oppose the plans.

They formed Boulters Riverside Community Interest Company, which had representatives sitting alongside the council and Hindu Society at yesterday’s (Wednesday) planning hearing at Maidenhead Town Hall.

Topics for the hearing included whether sufficient parking is provided, whether the development is appropriate in terms of flood risk, and its effect on animals.

Cllr Hari Sharma (Con, Furze Platt), speaking with the Hindu Society, said that ‘not more than 15 to 20 people at a time’ would be using the centre on most days, meaning only four or five parking spaces were needed.

The exception would be events like Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which is celebrated in autumn, and Cllr Sharma said the maximum visitors to the centre on these one-off occasions would be 70-80 people.

The plans outline 10 spaces for the centre, but residents have worried that users of the centre could spill over into the Boulters Lock car park and exacerbate the lack of spaces often seen on sunny days.

Cllr Adam Smith (Con, Riverside) had presented research showing how the car park fills up in good weather, but the Hindu Society proposed limiting its use in July, August and September to the evening.

However, Cllr Smith noted the car park ‘can fill up in sunny days in March’.

Attention then turned to whether the society had assessed the suitability of other sites in the area to build a centre on.

The proposed site has a high probability of flooding from the Thames.

The society said it had looked at some sites prior to submitting its planning application but none were suitable.

Its representatives were presented with a list of sites by the representative of Boulters Riverside, Robert Walton, who said the society had shown ‘absolutely nothing that could get past the sequential test’, an approach used to determine whether building in flood risk zones is appropriate.

Asked by the inspector, Patrick Whelan, if they had considered those sites, Chander Mohan Malhotra, the society’s president, said ‘it is too late’ for them to be considered.

The hearing was still ongoing as the Advertiser went to print though it was due to finish by the end of yesterday and the decision to be published later.