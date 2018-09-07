New Nicholsons pop-up shop hosts artisan businesses

A pop-up shop showcasing interesting businesses that can’t afford premises has launched in the Nicholsons Centre.

The small and local artisan enterprises sell items such as vintage antiques and 3D art.

Life-business coach Ranj Nagi helped organise the pop up, having met the business owners from networking in the area.

She said they were outlets which ‘can’t afford the rates and rent’ and the pop up gives them a chance to meet customers face to face and showcase their products.

“You are not going to find these gifts anywhere else,” she added.

“I think it is a really good mix. We have had some really nice feedback.”

A blackboard outside said 20 businesses are inside.

It is based in the lot opposite Tesco and will be open until mid-October.