Passengers urged to keep 'bigger picture' in mind despite Crossrail delay disappointment

Delays to Crossrail in central London have prompted uncertainty over when it will be rolled out in Maidenhead.

On Friday, Crossrail announced that the central section of the new £15billion Elizabeth Line will open in autumn 2019, almost a year later than the planned launch in December.

The western end of the line, which runs through Maidenhead and Slough to Reading, was originally expected to open in December 2019, but Crossrail has been unable to confirm whether that section is still on schedule.

When pressed, a Crossrail spokesman said that the western line will be opened ‘as soon as possible’ after the central section becomes operational. Crossrail said more tests are needed ahead of the central section launch to ‘ensure a safe and reliable railway for customers from day one’.

Reacting to the announcement, Cllr Phillip Bicknell, (Con, Park) deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for highways, said: “I am not particularly surprised. I am frustrated but I am probably as relaxed as I could be on that basis.

“We were thinking we would get it at the end of the year but I am not absolutely sure when it will be now. The frustration is not knowing.”

But he added: “You are talking about a transport system that is going to be responsible for people’s lives, so it’s got to be right. If you don’t get it right it’s a complete disaster. In the bigger scheme of things it could last 100 years or more and when you boil it down to that amount of time, it’s insignificant.”

Crossrail, a project that will link Maidenhead and Slough to Reading, central London and Heathrow Airport, has become a key feature of the borough’s regeneration plans. Thousands of new homes are expected to be built and major regeneration of the town centre is set to take place in the coming years, with Crossrail planned to be the centrepiece.

Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), cabinet member for economic development, property, communications and deputy for finance said: “Crossrail is transformational for Maidenhead and the borough.

“As with all major infrastructure projects it is very complex, a delay is slightly disappointing but we should keep in mind the bigger picture.”

Figures in the Maidenhead business community also indicated they were willing to be patient if it meant a better pay-off.

Marc Jones, Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce president, confirmed it was the chamber’s view that it was prepared to wait longer if it ensured the project would be a success.

Richard Porter of Marlow-Maidenhead Passengers’ Association said: “Obviously the delay is disappointing but it’s important to get everything right first.”