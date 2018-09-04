In pictures: Maidenhead Half Marathon 2018

A world record may have been broken at the Maidenhead Half Marathon as thousands of runners completed the course.

More than 2,000 people signed up for the event, and they were rewarded on Sunday with bright, sunny weather.

Event director Craig Thornton said he believed one man broke the world record, subject to verification from Guinness World Records, for running a half marathon dressed as a swimmer, clocking in at about one hour 45mins dressed in a swimming hat, armbands and goggles.

The men’s race was won by Joe Morwood, while Camilla Hermser was the women's victor.

Event director Craig Thornton said: “There’s great support on the roads. As people run around they are getting cheered on by people at the end of their driveways.

“There are kids outside the houses giving out Jelly Babies and someone had a sprinkler on outside to cool down runners.”

“People do it for different causes and different charities, I feel that we work really hard throughout the year to ensure that local businesses and residents are aware of it.

“It’s a really good event for people, we see people doing it year on year.”

The half marathon, hosted by Purple Patch Running, started outside Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road, taking runners on two loops to Cookham before finishing 13.1miles later back at the Town Hall.

The event was boosted by an £8,000 donation from the main sponsor, the Shanly Foundation, which helped ensure the event ran smoothly.

Mr Thornton added that the road closures went relatively smoothly and that there were very few issues with the course.

Richard Parr of Purple Patch Running Club said: “We’re so pleased that Maidenhead Half Marathon continues to be one of the highlights of the Berkshire running calendar, attracting ever-increasing numbers with runners of all ages from Berkshire and neighbouring counties.”