In pictures: First ever kite festival comes to Maidenhead

Adults ‘turned into five year olds’ as Boyn Grove Park hosted the town’s first kite festival.

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts held the event on Sunday in Courthouse Road, where 350 people and 1,400 kites filled the park and sky for an old school day of fun.

It brought an end to a series of pre-event workshops at schools and other centres, giving children the chance to create a kite to fly at the festival.

There was also the opportunity to bring your own kites to the event, where a host of food stalls fed the large crowds.

One eatery – Pizza Pals in Maidenhead – was giving away free food for the best ‘pizza-inspired’ kite.

Robyn Bunyan, education manager at Norden Farm, was delighted with how the day unfolded.

“It was a really great day, there was so much joy in that park. It never gets old seeing an adult turning into a five year old,” she said.

“It exceeded all our expectations and we are thrilled that we have been able to bring this to the town. This was our last event (of the summer) and we went out with a bang.

“It is such a simple thing, making a kite, but it just clicks with everyone. The creativity was unbelievable.

“It was great looking around the park and seeing people flying kites, having a good time. It was a thrill to be able to know that we have given that to the community.”