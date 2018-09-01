Mum praises firefighters for rescuing dog from washing machine

A mother has praised the ‘amazing response’ from firefighters who rescued her family pet unscathed from the washing machine.

Miniature Yorkshire terrier Mina found herself ‘running’ in the drum of the machine last month after she was put inside by her playmate, two-year-old Anna Saggars.

Anna’s mum, Katia Russo, was at work when she received a phone call from her mother, Vania, who was looking after Anna at her home in St Mark’s Road.

Katia said: “She was panicked. She said ‘the dog’s in the washing machine, I don’t know what to do’.”

While Vania was doing a bit of tidying up, Anna picked up the 1.2kg Mina, put her in the drum of the washing machine in the conservatory, closed the door and turned the machine on.

“She came to see Anna pointing, saying ‘look, Mina’ and when she looked in the washing machine, she saw Mina running in the machine.” Vania switched off the machine at the plug, but it left Mina standing in a pool of water and the machine door locked. The fire brigade were able to unlock the door using a safety key.

Katia added: “The fire brigade were amazing, from the time called they were here, a maximum of 10 minutes.”

In total Mina was in the machine for about 25 minutes and emerged unscathed as the water temperature was not set high.

Anna now knows not to touch the washing machine.