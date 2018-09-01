SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 01
22 °C
Sun, 02
22 °C
Mon, 03
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Hula-hooping finale to holiday activities at Nicholsons Centre

    A children’s entertainment programme in the Nicholsons Centre came to a close this week.

    The shopping centre has been running its free ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ programme throughout the summer holidays, providing children and parents with a range of entertainment and activities.

    On Tuesday, children took part in a hula-hooping workshop organised by professional Angie Mack, with a selection of colourful hoops and music as the kids kept themselves active.

    Past events included the visit by children’s entertainer ‘Mad Dom’ and a Punch and Judy show.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved