Hula-hooping finale to holiday activities at Nicholsons Centre

11:00AM, Saturday 01 September 2018
A children’s entertainment programme in the Nicholsons Centre came to a close this week.
The shopping centre has been running its free ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ programme throughout the summer holidays, providing children and parents with a range of entertainment and activities.
On Tuesday, children took part in a hula-hooping workshop organised by professional Angie Mack, with a selection of colourful hoops and music as the kids kept themselves active.
Past events included the visit by children’s entertainer ‘Mad Dom’ and a Punch and Judy show.
