Hula-hooping finale to holiday activities at Nicholsons Centre

A children’s entertainment programme in the Nicholsons Centre came to a close this week.

The shopping centre has been running its free ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ programme throughout the summer holidays, providing children and parents with a range of entertainment and activities.

On Tuesday, children took part in a hula-hooping workshop organised by professional Angie Mack, with a selection of colourful hoops and music as the kids kept themselves active.

Past events included the visit by children’s entertainer ‘Mad Dom’ and a Punch and Judy show.