Guardians of the Green Way walk to follow sculpture trail

A walk through the centre of Maidenhead will take ramblers past a series of wooden sentinels.

The Guardians of the Green Way walk will take walkers past eight wooden sculptures that watch over the Green Way path from Ray Mill West to Braywick Nature Centre.

Members of the public are invited to join in the walk, organised by the Maidenhead Civic Society, on Sunday, September 30.

The route, which will take about two hours, will take ramblers past the Chapel Arches development on York Stream, and to Stafferton Way where the weir is being installed.

The sculptures, by Nick Garnett, were installed in 2012 and have weathered over time, with some becoming habitats for animals and insects.

The group will meet in the Braywick Nature Centre car park at 1.30pm, and will share lifts to the Town Moor car park at 1.45pm to start the walk at 2pm.

