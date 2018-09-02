Pets Corner: Tinkerbelle, Minnie and Mickey at the RSPCA

Tinkerbelle was signed over with her siblings when her owner could no longer look after her. She is a little timid but has a very sweet nature and does love to be stroked once she knows she is safe.

Although Tinkerbelle has lived with other cats, dogs and children, she had shown signs of stress in that environment so a calm new home for her would be ideal.

Minnie and Mickey were signed over when their owner could no longer look after them. They are brother and sister but not from the same litter, Minnie being the elder by around four months but both under two years.

Not only are they beautiful cats, they have very sweet natures too, maybe a little timid to start with but loving once they get to know you.

They have been indoor cats but would benefit from having access to the outside in their new home.

These cats have been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked and given flea and worm treatment.

To enquire about these or any others in the care of East Berks RSPCA, please call 07852 481079 or complete an online enquiry form at www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk