Hindu centre appeal to be held at town hall

The Royal Borough’s refusal to allow a Hindu community centre to be built near Boulters Lock goes to appeal next week.

The Hindu Society of Maidenhead wants to build a centre on land by Boulters Lock car park in Lower Cookham Road, but nearby residents say it would attract more traffic and the location is unsuitable.

Last year, the Royal Borough agreed to sell the lease for the land to the society on the condition it was granted planning permission for the centre. This was later refused.

The Hindu Society of Maidenhead, which has appealed the decision, has also been offered a bespoke centre in the St Cloud Way redevelopment by the Royal Borough.

In a letter to the Advertiser this week (see Viewpoint, p28-29), Mick Jarvis, the chairman of Boulters Riverside, a community interest company opposing the plans for the community centre, said: “With the firm offer of a better site, close to infrastructure, for a purpose-built facility for their sole use, the failure of the Maidenhead Hindu Society to respond is mystifying.

“Their pursuit of an appeal will cost Riverside residents over £15,000 to oppose.”

Earlier this month, council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) posted a video on Facebook to say he wanted to submit a planning application to extend parking at Boulters Lock car park instead, with the centre moving into the St Cloud Way area.

The application had not yet appeared on the council’s

online planning portal as of yesterday (Wednesday), when the Advertiser went to print.

The Hindu Society of Maidenhead was yet to meet to

decide on the St Cloud Way plans when its chairman, Chander Mohan Malhotra, spoke to the Advertiser earlier this month.

He could not be reached for comment at the time the Advertiser went to press.

The planning inspectorate is due to consider the refusal during an appeal at Maidenhead Town Hall on Wednesday and Thursday. The

appeal is open to the public.