Tributes left after billiards champion and Ivy Leaf Club doorman passes away

Trophies for a popular champion billiards player from Maidenhead who died of cancer will go on display next week.

Jack Hedley is well-known to Ivy Leaf Club regulars for working as the Holmanleaze group’s doorman and his impressive cue sport skill.

He died on Monday, August 13 aged 57 after his liver cancer spread, meaning a transplant was not able to help him. It followed care at Thames Hospice in Windsor.

Jack was born on December 31, 1960 in Dortmund, Germany, where his father Arthur was serving in the army, before moving to Malaysia, Plymouth and later Middlesbrough.

He was named Stephen, but as he grew up in the north-east town he took the name of Jack from a Sunderland right-back called Jack Hedley.

It stuck after he trained as a bricklayer and left for London in search of work.

He arrived in Maidenhead about 30 years ago when he moved in with the family of a woman he was seeing. Jack, who lived in Cox Green, began working at the Ivy Leaf Club in 2002 as a doorman, where he became popular with members and helped around the club, including organising fundraisers.

His sister, Teresa Zainal, 61, who still lives in Middlesbrough, said: “He was a bit of a character. He was a bit of a jack-the-lad.”

When diagnosed with cancer – for which Teresa took coach trips down to be with him - he played it down outwardly.

“He is the type of person who did not show much feeling,” she said.

“He just said ‘it is what it is’.

“People did not even realise sometimes that he was ill.”

But he was also known for his skill at billiards. His neighbour, Fred Evans, estimated that he won about 50 major trophies and a multitude of minor awards.

Fred described Jack as a ‘joker’ and a ‘great friend’ and recalled how he joked that he was so impressed with his hospice room, he was ‘dying to be there’.

Jack would compete in leagues in places such as Maidenhead, Henley and Byfleet, and won the English Amateur Billiards Association 2014/15 Grand Masters.

A wake will be held for Jack at the Ivy Leaf Club on Wednesday, September 5, followed by an exhibition of his trophies at 7.30pm.

The club plans to rename the snooker hall after him.