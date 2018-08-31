Police to step up patrols in Grenfell Park to tackle drug dealing

Drug dealers who operate in a town centre park have been warned that they ‘will get caught’, with police activity set to increase.

Thames Valley Police officers attended a meeting of the Grenfell Park User Group to address concerns with drug use and drug dealing that goes on in the park, in Grenfell Road.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) cabinet member for adult social care and public health, chaired the meeting on Wednesday, August 22, and is confident that an increased police presence in the form of more uniformed and plain-clothes patrols will help reduce criminal activity.

He said: “I want to send the message to people misbehaving in the park that they will get caught and the full force of the law will come down on them.

“Drug dealing is a serious business and crime.”

In May the Advertiser reported on concerns from members of the user group, who called for increased police presence to reduce crime.

The location of the park, near Maidenhead Railway Station, makes it accessible for drug dealers coming from outside the town, and the thick foliage makes it easy for offenders to sell drugs without being seen.

Cllr Carroll said: “The challenge for the police is they have to catch people in the act.

“People run away when they see police and get rid of evidence."

Members of the public have been encouraged to contact the police whenever they have information on criminal activity, either using the Thames Valley Alert system or by calling the police directly.

Having just chaired his first meeting of the user group, Cllr Carroll is hoping to increase its visibility and attendances from residents.

The group, which meets three to four times a year, now holds its meetings in the early evenings to allow those who work full time to attend.

For more information email cllr.carroll@rbwm.gov.uk.