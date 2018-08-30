Band founder hopes SportsAble music night will become regular event

A band is hoping to give people with disabilities an opportunity to enjoy music in an environment where they can feel ‘comfortable and relaxed’.

The Marley Motown Experience is a motown, reggae and soul band led by Glenn Stevenson on guitar and vocals.

Glenn has worked as a carer in the past, which prompted his quest to start an event that will ‘get people out from isolation’.

His band will play at the first Motown reggae soul night, taking place at disability sports charity SportsAble, in Braywick Road, on Saturday, September 22.

Glenn said: “I did tend to notice that there’s a lot of people in care that have a disability but a lot of them won’t go out – it can be quite stressful for them.”

He added: “The idea is they’ve got some place they can call their own and feel comfortable and relaxed.

“Anything they want to do they can do at SportsAble — it’s a purpose-built facility.”

Glenn hopes that the event will prove popular enough to be a regular night that will feature other artists.

The first event will also feature the ‘funky Latin sounds’ of DJ Papichulo, also known as Stewart McDougall. Usually Glenn takes up the role of DJ but at the SportsAble event it will be Stewart, who has cerebral palsy and a visual impairment.

Asking Stewart to play a part in the event was a natural decision for Glenn.

He said: “To have someone with a disability there, enjoying himself, doing what he does makes sense.”

Stewart said: “I have got a standard DJ system and have made some small modifications such as putting Blu Tack on specific patterns that are more difficult for me to see.”

To make the event as accessible as possible, the £10 ticket fee for revellers is halved for carers to £5.

You can pay on the door or contact Stewart on 07515 630198.

For wheelchair transport call the charity People to Places on 01628 587922.