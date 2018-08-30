A404 to close in both directions over the weekend

Motorists have been warned about a double-header of A404 works and the Maidenhead Half Marathon which will affect key road routes between Berkshire and Buckinghamshire this weekend.

Highways England is closing the A404 northbound and southbound between the junctions with the A4155 at Little Marlow and the A308 at Bisham for essential maintenance to the Volvo footbridge.

The works will continue all weekend, from 9pm on Friday until Monday at 5am.

The closures come on the same weekend as Maidenhead Half Marathon, which will see key routes, including the A4094 leading to Cookham Bridge, closed throughout Sunday morning.

Marlow Bridge will be in use during the A404 closure.

However it will be manned by gatemen to stop motorists flouting the three-tonne weight limit rules.

Parkway, which runs alongside the A404, will be open but will have some temporary closures on Saturday.

The closures have prompted concerns about how motorists will travel between the two neighbouring counties, particularly on Sunday.

Peter Newbound, who has a relative visiting this weekend, told the Advertiser: “When you start closing two bridges over the Thames, it’s going to cause congestion.

“I just think that it’s poor planning.”

A spokeswoman for the Royal Borough said: “As always we work closely with Highways England to reduce disruption for residents while planned events and roadworks take place.

“On this occasion a full diversion route will be in place to accommodate the A404 road closure and vehicles not over the weight/width restriction will still be able to use Marlow Bridge as normal.

“On the A4094, the closure only applies to northbound traffic; southbound traffic will not be affected.

“Finally, for road closures relating to Maidenhead Half Marathon, these are only in place for a few hours on Sunday and the road closures will be lifted as soon as the last runner has left that section of the course.”

Half marathon organiser Craig Thornton added: “I don’t perceive any problems with it; there are other roads people can take around.”

He added: “We’ve worked very closely with the council to make sure all our road closures are closed for the minimum amount of time.”

The same A404 closures will apply from Friday, October 12 at 9pm to Monday, October, 15 at 5am to allow works to the footbridge to be completed. Visit highwaysengland.co.uk for more on the A404 works or https://bit.ly/1SQkEyy for more on the half marathon.