In pictures: Littlewick Show 2018

Rural heritage was celebrated as the Littlewick Show returned for its 84th event on bank holiday Monday.

The show, a country celebration for all ages, took place throughout the day in Bottle Meadow.

Dog and horse shows, concert bands, classic cars, and fruit and vegetable competitions were on display at one of the area’s oldest traditional events.

The Littlewick Green Show Society has been running the show since 1935 and president June Distin was pleased that it avoided the downpours of the day before.

“After the rain I’m very happy with the number of people who arrived and seemed to be enjoying it,” she said at the event.

“Considering the terrible time other shows had, we feel lucky and I’m glad to see many people here.

“We’ve had plenty of entrants in the show sections and quite a high standard this year.

“Some of the people come from all sorts of places. Even if they move away, they still come back. Thank you very much for coming here in all sorts of weathers and supporting us.”

One of the attractions was the horticulture and domestic produce tent, where competitions for a wide variety of subjects were contested.

They included the best food, flowers, photography and even Lego displays.

One grower, Graeme Talbot, stole the show for his array of impressive vegetables and flowers, winning several first place awards.

Vice President of the show society Ian Donaldson said that it had been a hard year for growing because of the dry weather, but overall he was impressed with what he saw.

“It has been a challenging year and Graeme seems to have a way of overcoming that. But there has been some good quality,” he said.

“We’ve had good competitions in photography and cooking, as well as the new classes to attract children.”