In pictures: Children brave rain for Timbertown 'Down Under'

Creative children gathered for a weekend of building and crafts for Timbertown 2018.

Despite not being able to end the occasion with a bonfire, children were still able to show off their Australian craft skills with this year’s theme of ‘Down Under’.

Children built huts using timber and material provided by local companies, working with real tools to create their own models.

Organisers had to make changes to the event due to the recent dry weather, finishing a day early than scheduled, but volunteers Claire Castignetti, Marnie Carpenter and Stephen Barker were happy with how the kids coped with the rain.

“Whatever the weather, it never lets us down,” Claire said. “We gathered all of the kids, they were all outside, running amok in the rain having a brilliant time. We said ‘we need a show of hands, who wants to stay’, and all 60 of them put their hands up, which was amazing.

“It is a British bulldog spirit at times like this, we all come together and its great teamwork.”

Marnie added: “They worked so hard on the Saturday, getting the whole lot done in one day, because normally that would be over two days.”

Stephen said: “We were amazed yesterday at the resilience of the children, they all wanted to stay and we stayed all day because of them. The kids don’t care (about the weather).”

Organiser Erika Hayward said: “It was sad that we couldn’t have a full play day yesterday because of the weather but the building and decorating has gone very well and the children enjoyed themselves nevertheless. They absolutely loved it.”

Toby Wingrove, 10, said: “Timbertown just gets so much better each year and I find that it really gets you to know every other person.”