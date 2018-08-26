Pets Corner: Shadow and Lola at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

06:00PM, Sunday 26 August 2018
These two delightful little girls are one year old.
Shadow and Lola were frightened when they first arrived at Thames Valley Animal Welfare and they are initially nervous when they don’t know you, but are sweet natured and playful when they feel safe.
A quiet home with patient, gentle people and no noisy children or other animals would be perfect. They are spayed and microchipped.
Contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 0118 972 2082 or 0118 972 1871 or visit our website www.tvaw.org.uk
