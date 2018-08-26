SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 26
17 °C
Mon, 27
19 °C
Tue, 28
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Pets Corner: Shadow and Lola at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

    These two delightful little girls are one year old.

    Shadow and Lola were frightened when they first arrived at Thames Valley Animal Welfare and they are initially nervous when they don’t know you, but are sweet natured and playful when they feel safe.

    A quiet home with patient, gentle people and no noisy children or other animals would be perfect. They are spayed and microchipped.

    Contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 0118 972 2082 or 0118 972 1871 or visit our website www.tvaw.org.uk

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved