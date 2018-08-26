SITE INDEX

    • Civic society marks 40th anniversary of bridge restoration

    The 40th anniversary of the restoration of a Victorian footbridge was celebrated in style. About 60 members of the Maidenhead Civic Society came to Guards Club Park, in Guards Club Road on Sunday for a picnic.

    The group was celebrating the anniversary of the restoration of the Grade II-listed footbridge, which was part of a six-year project to transform the grounds of the former Brigade of Guards Boat Club into a public park.

    The restoration, which was done to celebrate the Queen’s silver jubilee, involved rescuing the spire from the derelict boathouse and transforming it into a shelter and salvaging the gates from Maidenhead’s old library.

    Three members of the original restoration team – Richard Poad, Harold James and Brian Darracott – were at the picnic.

