Civic society marks 40th anniversary of bridge restoration

03:00PM, Sunday 26 August 2018
The 40th anniversary of the restoration of a Victorian footbridge was celebrated in style. About 60 members of the Maidenhead Civic Society came to Guards Club Park, in Guards Club Road on Sunday for a picnic.
The group was celebrating the anniversary of the restoration of the Grade II-listed footbridge, which was part of a six-year project to transform the grounds of the former Brigade of Guards Boat Club into a public park.
The restoration, which was done to celebrate the Queen’s silver jubilee, involved rescuing the spire from the derelict boathouse and transforming it into a shelter and salvaging the gates from Maidenhead’s old library.
Three members of the original restoration team – Richard Poad, Harold James and Brian Darracott – were at the picnic.
