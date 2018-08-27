Council company registering as independent fostering agency

The company in charge of delivering children’s services in the borough is registering as an independent fostering agency (IFA).

Achieving for Children (AfC), a community interest company owned jointly by the Royal Borough, Richmond and Kingston councils, is in the process of registering as an IFA with Ofsted.

It is hoped that, by becoming an IFA, it will increase the number of people applying to take vulnerable children in, as there is a shortage of foster carers and adoptive families.

The move would allow AfC to manage fostering services in-house, rather than relying solely on outside organisations.

The Royal Borough’s cabinet member for children’s services Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park) said: “The numbers of unrelated carers in Windsor and Maidenhead has been in decline and we want to use the creation of the IFA as an opportunity to breathe fresh life and vigour into the service and attract that next generation of foster carers – as well as retain our existing carers.”

There is a particular short-age of families taking in children with more challenging behaviour, who often end up in residential placements.

Cllr Airey added: “The cost of residential placements has increased by 28 per cent since 2015-16 and, alongside this increase, there are more young people needing residential care support. These two factors combined put pressure on our budgets.”

Speaking about becoming a foster parent, Cllr Airey said: “Fostering and adoption can be challenging but it can be the most rewarding thing someone does with their life.

“It is a unique opportunity to provide a loving home for a child who is vulnerable and see them flourish. Fostering and adoption can change a child’s whole life and future.”

Safeguarding vulnerable children can cost the council between £25,000 and £100,000 a year for each child, depending on their circumstances.

A report submitted by the council forecast that £911,000 of the expected £1,436,000 net costs for the financial year 2018-19 that cannot be miti-gated are related to children’s services.