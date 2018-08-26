Petition launches to protect trees at Maidenhead Golf Club

A petition is seeking to protect every tree on a major Maidenhead housing development site.

Cllr Geoff Hill (Ind Con, Oldfield) started a petition to place a blanket tree preservation order on the Maidenhead Golf Club development site, which already has more than 200 signatures.

Cllr Hill is hopeful that the petition will reach more than 1,000 signatures, meaning it will be brought to full council.

He said: “It was prompted by the residents, a number of them have said they want this over the course of this year.

“There’s a great deal of wildlife on the golf course. residents are very concerned that there will be a loss of green space and wildlife.”

According to Cllr Hill a great variety of wildlife, including deer and badgers as well as smaller birds and woodland creatures, live on the golf course.

If all the trees on the course are protected from demolition, the development will have a lesser impact on the wildlife, he said.

The borough’s 2,000-home joint venture project could be affected if developers are prevented from removing any of the trees, but Cllr Hill was welcoming of that possibility. He said: “There are many of us that believe 2,000 houses is a major overdevelopment and would have a major impact on the environment. When everyone gets up in the morning and starts up their cars it will be a bit of a mess.

“If this pushes the number of houses down I am sure there would be a few cheers going up from around the golf course. But the main intention here is to preserve the natural environment and the wildlife.”

In a joint statement from the Royal Borough and development partner CALA Homes, a spokeswoman said: “The council and CALA Homes’ aim is to work within the constraints of the site to produce a sympathetic design for the redevelopment of the golf course.”

To see the tree preservation order petition visit: petitions.rbwm.gov.uk