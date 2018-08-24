Road closures announced for Maidenhead Half Marathon

Road closures have been announced ahead of this year’s Maidenhead Half Marathon next week.

A number of roads will be closed to traffic for between one hour and six-and-a-half hours during the event on Sunday, September 2, which will see thousands of runners hit the streets.

They will set off at 9.30am from outside Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road and run two loops to Cookham before finishing back at the town hall.

From 7am-1.30pm St Ives Road will be closed for its entire length and Maidenhead High Street and Queen Street will also be affected.

From 9am-noon, the northbound carriageway of the Lower Cookham Road, Maidenhead Road and The Pound in Cookham will be closed for their entire length.

Between 9-10am, some town centre roads, including Broadway, Bridge Street and Bridge Avenue will be closed and Queen Street will be closed between its junctions with York Road and Broad-way.

During this time, Ray Lea Road and Ray Park Avenue will be closed at their junctions with Ray Park Road and Fotherby Court will be closed at its junction with York Road.

Salters Close will be closed with its junction with Salters Road and Ray Park Lane will be closed at its junction with Ray Street.

York Road will be closed from 8-10am from its junction with Forlease Road to Park Street.

Forlease Road will be closed between Oldfield Road and York Road from 8am to 10am.

From 9.30am-12.20pm Ray Mill Road West and Ray Mill Road East will be closed for their entire length.

The southbound carriageway of Cookham Road between Gardner Road and Ray Mill Road West will be closed.

Cookham Road northbound between its junctions with Bad Godesberg Way and Ray Mill Road West will also be affected.

Gardner Road between its junctions with Maidenhead Road and Cookham Road will also be closed.

Visit purplepatchrunning.com/index.php/maidenhead-half-marathon for a full list of closures.