    • Fundraiser ready to ride to John O'Groats

    More than £2,600 has been raised for breast cancer charities by a 28-year-old woman this summer.

    After Hatty Newman’s god-mother Jo Wheeler suffered with breast cancer she set her sights on four tests of endurance to raise awareness of the disease.

    The Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 bike ride was her first challenge and task number two saw Hatty, who lives in Cookham, climb Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Snowdon in north Wales on the same day.

    Hatty believes her penultimate trial of cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats will be the most demanding.

    The HR co-ordinator said: “The challenges have been physically challenging but they have all been leading up to Land’s End to John O’Groats. It’s going to take us nine days covering roughly 100 miles per day.”

    Hatty’s fourth and final challenge will be to run the Oxford Half Marathon in October.

    To donate to Hatty’s chosen charities Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ HattyNewman

