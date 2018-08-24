Talented artists, coaches and athletes receive bursaries

Bursaries worth more than £10,000 were awarded to talented athletes and artists on Friday evening.

Young people who received the awards attended a presentation at Kidwells Park prior to the 7.30pm showing of Casablanca at Maidenhead at the Movies.

Bursaries were given to 66 sports players, seven coaches and 20 art recipients.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Rayner (Con, Horton and Wraysbury Con) opened the event.

He said: “It made me very proud on behalf of the Royal Borough. Many people who have received grants in the past have gone on to represent the Royal Borough and country and hopefully one day they’ll go on to do the same.”

He added: “I’d like to thank the teachers and trainers who gave up thousands of hours of their time to make them even better than they would be.”

“We would also like to thank all the sponsors, especially the Louis Baylis Trust.”

The Louis Baylis Trust, which owns the Advertiser, donated £6,000 to the cause, which is match-funded by the council to take the total gifted to recipients on Friday to £12,000.

Louis Baylis Trust chairman of trustees Peter Sands said: “The trust has supported it for a good number of years now, probably 10, and we see it as a really good way to support the youth of the borough.

“It’s very useful for buying shoes, equipment and travel costs and it just supports their ambitions which we think is very worthwhile.”