Courthouse Road speeding petition launched on council website

A petition calling on the council to find a way of reducing traffic speeds in Courthouse Road has been launched.

Its creator, Graham King, said the route had become a ‘rat-run’ for drivers across the western part of Maidenhead.

He wrote on the borough’s website: “Traffic speeds in Courthouse Road are a problem.

“Recent speed watch exercises have established that, outside of ‘rush-hours’, vehicles are typically travelling at speeds way in excess of 30mph.

“This road is now a ‘cut-through’ or ‘rat-run’ around the west side of Maidenhead.

“It is, however, a residential road with lots of school movements and on-street parking.

“We would like the RBWM to look at this problem with a view to reducing speeds with traffic- calming measures.”

A ‘speed watch’ was carried out by RBWM community wardens and a police community support officer during one morning rush hour in May.

In 65 minutes, they clocked 14 cars driving between 30 and 40 mph. The total number of cars was not given.

The petition, which asks the council to ‘undertake a study to find the most effective way of reducing traffic speeds in Courthouse Road’, has 40 signatures so far and can be signed until January.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), the deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for highways, welcomed the petition as a way of residents suggesting the council take action.

He added that the council could look at ‘whether there is a speeding issue, but we will have to look at it scientifically’.

“But we don’t know whether we are talking about that,” he said, speaking of Mr King’s premise of the road’s speeding problems.

“They might be right, but we need to test that theory and then we can react.”

Action against speeding problems is taken in collaboration with police, Cllr Bicknell said, and he is wary of implementing speed-reducing measures that would impact ‘law-abiding’ drivers.

Visit petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/CourthouseSpeed to view the petition.

A petition calling on the council to find a way of reducing traffic speeds in Courthouse Road has been launched.