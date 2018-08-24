Plan to stop unauthorised encampments to be launched this month

A plan to prevent unauthorised traveller encampments in the Royal Borough will be launched this month.

Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet), the cabinet member for environmental services, said the plan will set out sites which are ‘vulnerable’ to unauthorised access with a view to protecting them.

Those could include trenches or barriers, he added, which could make it harder for vehicles to get onto land such as the moor in Blackamoor Lane.

“Whatever is conducive to that particular area,” he said, adding that a consultation will be launched about fortifying vulnerable land.

The council is exploring the possibilities of using a court injunction which would ban unauthorised traveller encampments.

Councillors are also in the process of putting together a plan for sites which travellers will have explicit permission to use.

Cllr Grey made his remarks after the council dug a ditch at a site in Windsor which has been visited by groups three times in the past year.

Travellers arrived at the land off Whiteley by Friday morning, but trenches were dug out on the edge by the pavement later that day.

Cllr Grey said: “There was nobody there. We just took some precautions.

“That was just something we did very quickly for the residents because there was some sort of suspicion they were going to come back.

“So we just took a very quick precaution.”

Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (Ind, Clewer North) has been calling for the council to produce a list of sites vulnerable to unauthorised traveller sites and has specifically talked about Whiteley.

He said: “The whole process seems to be happening more quickly and efficiently, which is good.

“It is good to see the council taking some action.”