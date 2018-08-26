Councillor insists Nicholons car park demolition on schedule

Redevelopment of a town centre car park is on track but ‘hiccups’ are to be expected, a councillor has insisted.

The Nicholsons car park works are due to get underway towards the end of 2019 or the start of 2020, Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet), the cabinet member for environmental services, told the Advertiser yesterday (Wednesday).

That appears to have been pushed back from a timetable published in a council document last year.

The paper, which was sent to the council’s cabinet regeneration sub-committee in July 2017, shows that demolition of the Broadway complex would start by early 2019 to be completed in spring 2020.

Another council document in January this year showed that demolition was still set to take place in January 2019.

But last week, Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), the cabinet member for economic development, told the Advertiser the demolition would be in 2020.

Asked if the timetable for delivering the project was slipping, Cllr Grey said: “I don’t know the exact details because we have got some very professional people looking at that and dealing with it.”

He added: “We expect some sort of hiccups.

“I have not been told that it is not on schedule.

“I know we have got a few problems, but it is still on schedule.”

The Nicholsons car park will be redeveloped as part of the wider Maidenhead regeneration plan and last year it was expected to offer 1,500 spaces – nearly double the current 734.

A capital budget of up to £22,850,000 was requested for the project in a council paper in January.

The car park has been plagued with problems in recent years.

In 2016, a faulty payment system was replaced at a price of £240,000 and last week the Advertiser reported that fist-sized chunks of stone and concrete had fallen from a ceiling.

Speaking about that, Cllr Grey said: “We want to give confidence to the residents and make sure that they are happy that it is going to be all OK.

“It is not a big issue but we want to give the assurance and confidence to everybody.”