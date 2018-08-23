'Talks ongoing' about waterways works at Chapel Arches

Talks to fully complete an £8million town centre waterways project are ongoing, according to the scheme’s chairman.

Maidenhead Waterways chairman Richard Davenport said no final decision on funding has been made to increase the depth of York Stream to 1.3 metres (4ft 3ins) at Chapel Arches, and talks are still taking place with the council over the matter.

His comments were in response to an email, seen by the Advertiser, sent from council executive director Russell O’Keefe to a representative of Maidenhead MP Theresa May.

It said the borough will not fund the works and the council has encouraged the waterways group to seek alternative funding.

Earlier this month, the Advertiser reported on a funding stand-off for the Chapel Arches works, which would be needed to allow most boats to navigate the length of the channel. Mr Davenport predicted that the works would cost about £300,000 to £400,000.

He said: “As far as I am concerned there’s been a dialogue between the leadership and us. The issue is not over as far as we are concerned.

“In the full context of the billions being spent on Maidenhead’s redevelopment, it seems crazy not to find a way to make this possible. There’s a lot still swirling around.”

Mr Davenport added that he hoped the council would consider the long-term implications of not deepening the water level, predicting the channel would be underused if boats cannot pass through. He is not optimistic that outside investment will be found, considering the council and Shanly, which is developing at Chapel Arches, are the only bodies likely to fund the project.

He said: “We are looking at the possibility of seeking outside funding but, realistically, the lowering of a concrete slab to make it ‘more underwater’ is not the sexiest thing to invest in.

“Realistically we won’t get funding, except from the Royal Borough or Shanly.”

The council has been contacted for comment.