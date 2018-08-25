Young Sherlocks solve a summer mystery at Norden Farm theatre week

Budding thespians cracked the case during a theatre week at Norden Farm last week.

The Summer Theatre event ran from Monday, August 13 to Friday, August 17 on Altwood Road, in which children start from scratch to perform complete shows for their families.

This year’s theme was Sherlock Marple and the Case of the Dragon Stone. A total of 38 children took part in the event, and digital marketing manager Alex Vander-Borght said: “It is always really successful – it is one of our most popular summer weeks. We had 76 people in the audience.

“They are always very fast-paced, high energy, lots of fun. A great time is always had by all.

“The children are given a few starting pointers but the shows are from the fantastic imagination of the young people.

“They are all supported by their families and friends to show off their creations.”