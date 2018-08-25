Sequela Foundation holds first social in new home

A neurological charity held its first social event for members since moving to new premises on Tuesday.

The Sequela Foundation moved to North Maidenhead Cricket Club from Grove Park in White Waltham in March.

The charity offers support to people with conditions including Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, transverse myelitis and motor neurone disease.

Chairwoman Anke Heley said: “Everybody thoroughly enjoyed it. It was really to celebrate our new home and invite our members, their spouses and volunteers.”

She added: “Our broad aim is to help our members retain or improve their physical wellbeing, in particular their mobility, as well as offering emotional support and a self-help network which also includes some of our members’ carers.

Summerleaze’s Peter Prior, landlord of North Maidenhead Cricket Club, said: “Now that we have refurbished the clubhouse, we can provide a place for organisations like Sequela to give their service to the community.

“It’s an excellent use of a facility which otherwise would not be used during the days during the week.”

Peter attended the barbecue along with Peter Murcott from the Louis Baylis Trust, which donated £500 to the event.

The group meets every Tuesday from 10.30am-2.30pm at North Maidenhead Cricket Club in Summerleaze Road.

Go to info@sequelafoundation.org or phone Anke on 07577 506165 for more information.