Maidenhead's Foundation Park to undergo multi-million pound expansion

A business park in Maidenhead will undergo a multi-million pound expansion after NatWest agreed to provide a ‘significant’ funding package.

The cash-injection will see an extra 68,425 sq ft of Grade A office space and 275 car parking spaces created at Foundation Park, in Roxborough Way.

The £36.7 million finance package is made up of a £10 million development property loan and £26.7 million refinancing of an existing commercial property loan.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management bought the office park in November 2015 and has spent the last three years investing in the site’s amenities, including the introduction of a regular shuttle bus service to and from Maidenhead Train Station.

Stuart Carr-Jones, executive director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said: “We have seen considerable leasing at Foundation Park since its acquisition as space constraints and lack of vacancies in Maidenhead town centre put pressure on the local commercial property market.

“With the funding from NatWest we intend to continue satisfying the robust demand by offering occupiers affordable office space with considerable amenities in a great out-of-town location.”

The new development will provide potential occupiers with state-of-the-art office facilities which are due to be completed at the end of 2019.

Lee Franklin, head of UK structured real estate finance at NatWest, added: “We are delighted to continue to support J.P. Morgan Asset Management with a structured development facility to assist with the further evolution of Foundation Park.

“NatWest’s appetite for speculative development finance remains strong for well-located projects and high-quality sponsor management teams.”